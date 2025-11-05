Nigeria Rejects U.S. Religious Freedom Label Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Nigerian government has dismissed the United States' designation of the country as one of 'particular concern' regarding religious freedom violations. Authorities assert the classification stems from misguided data and misinformation.

President Trump recently reinstated Nigeria on the list of nations reportedly breaching religious freedoms, hinting at potential rapid military intervention should Nigeria fail to address the threats to Christians. This move has escalated diplomatic tensions between Washington and Abuja.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris countered the allegations, emphasizing Nigeria's ongoing battle against terrorism rather than deliberate persecution of Christians. Idris stated that Nigeria remains open to international cooperation to eliminate terrorism, while maintaining sovereignty. The Nigerian government highlighted efforts, including rescuing hostages and eradicating militants, to tackle extremist violence.

