Left Menu

Nigeria Rejects U.S. Religious Freedom Label Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Nigeria has rebuffed its designation by the U.S. as a 'country of particular concern' for religious freedom violations, claiming misinformation. The U.S. decision, under President Trump, reportedly strains diplomatic ties. Nigeria cites terrorism, not religious persecution, as its core challenge, pledging cooperation to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:52 IST
Nigeria Rejects U.S. Religious Freedom Label Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nigerian government has dismissed the United States' designation of the country as one of 'particular concern' regarding religious freedom violations. Authorities assert the classification stems from misguided data and misinformation.

President Trump recently reinstated Nigeria on the list of nations reportedly breaching religious freedoms, hinting at potential rapid military intervention should Nigeria fail to address the threats to Christians. This move has escalated diplomatic tensions between Washington and Abuja.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris countered the allegations, emphasizing Nigeria's ongoing battle against terrorism rather than deliberate persecution of Christians. Idris stated that Nigeria remains open to international cooperation to eliminate terrorism, while maintaining sovereignty. The Nigerian government highlighted efforts, including rescuing hostages and eradicating militants, to tackle extremist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

 India
2
Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

 India
3
BJP's Ajay Alok Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations

BJP's Ajay Alok Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations

 India
4
Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Nationwide Strike on Red Cup Day

Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Nationwide Strike on Red Cup Day

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025