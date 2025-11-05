Chhattisgarh's Journey: From Struggle to Progress

During an address at the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan appealed to Naxalites to surrender amidst declining influence. He lauded Chhattisgarh's transformation from one of India's youngest states to a beacon of progress, emphasizing peace as a prerequisite for development.

The Vice President credited the state's journey to united efforts by central and state governments alongside local communities, noting significant advances in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and connectivity. Radhakrishnan highlighted the critical role played by Chhattisgarh's tribal communities in preserving natural and cultural heritage.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative, reflecting women's empowerment in India, was praised as a vibrant movement towards financial independence for women. Radhakrishnan affirmed that unity among governments and security forces has driven Naxalism's decline, underlining Chhattisgarh's expansive progress across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)