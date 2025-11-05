Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Journey: From Struggle to Progress

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed Chhattisgarh's progress while urging Naxalites to surrender. Once a challenge due to Naxalism, the state's development journey is notable, especially in education, infrastructure, and women's empowerment. He praised Prime Minister Modi's vision and the state's remarkable transformation across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:55 IST
Chhattisgarh's Journey: From Struggle to Progress
During an address at the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan appealed to Naxalites to surrender amidst declining influence. He lauded Chhattisgarh's transformation from one of India's youngest states to a beacon of progress, emphasizing peace as a prerequisite for development.

The Vice President credited the state's journey to united efforts by central and state governments alongside local communities, noting significant advances in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and connectivity. Radhakrishnan highlighted the critical role played by Chhattisgarh's tribal communities in preserving natural and cultural heritage.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative, reflecting women's empowerment in India, was praised as a vibrant movement towards financial independence for women. Radhakrishnan affirmed that unity among governments and security forces has driven Naxalism's decline, underlining Chhattisgarh's expansive progress across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

