Russian forces assert they are advancing in the north of Pokrovsk, aiming for full control of the strategic Eastern Ukrainian city. The Ukrainian army is actively resisting to prevent new ground being gained by Russian troops.

Russia considers Pokrovsk a crucial entry point to seize control of the remaining sectors of the Donbas region. The efforts have intensified, as Russian troops have encircled Ukrainian units in several city districts and continue to push north.

Despite these advancements, Ukraine denies encirclement, working to maintain its logistics routes. The region around Pokrovsk remains under pressure from Russian military tactics that have been disrupting and sowing disorder behind the defensive lines.