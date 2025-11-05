Left Menu

Inside the Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Anjali Arya's Statement Awaits

The police are preparing to record Anjali Arya's statement after her husband, Rohit Arya, was killed during a hostage situation in Mumbai. Rohit had taken 19 hostages at a studio, demanding overdue payments for a government project. The crime branch is investigating several angles of this complex case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:41 IST
Inside the Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Anjali Arya's Statement Awaits
  • Country:
  • India

Anjali Arya is set to provide her statement concerning her late husband, Rohit Arya, who was shot dead during a dramatic hostage situation in Mumbai. Rohit had held 19 people captive, including 17 children, in a studio as he demanded payment for a government project.

Officials from the Mumbai crime branch are tirelessly working to unravel the details surrounding the incident. Initial reports reveal that Rohit Arya had previously launched a hunger strike in Pune, protesting against the non-payment of Rs 2 crore sanctioned for the 'Swachhata Monitor' Project by the school education department.

In the aftermath, police have recorded numerous statements from people involved, including an on-site witness and law enforcement officers. Various items from the scene have been seized, with investigations set to continue as authorities aim to uncover the truth behind the violent episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

