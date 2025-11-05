Inside the Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Anjali Arya's Statement Awaits

Anjali Arya is set to provide her statement concerning her late husband, Rohit Arya, who was shot dead during a dramatic hostage situation in Mumbai. Rohit had held 19 people captive, including 17 children, in a studio as he demanded payment for a government project.

Officials from the Mumbai crime branch are tirelessly working to unravel the details surrounding the incident. Initial reports reveal that Rohit Arya had previously launched a hunger strike in Pune, protesting against the non-payment of Rs 2 crore sanctioned for the 'Swachhata Monitor' Project by the school education department.

In the aftermath, police have recorded numerous statements from people involved, including an on-site witness and law enforcement officers. Various items from the scene have been seized, with investigations set to continue as authorities aim to uncover the truth behind the violent episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)