Tensions Rise as Security Forces Clash with UKNA in Manipur

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, four militants from the United Kuki National Army were killed during an encounter with security forces. Following the incident, arms were recovered and a UKNA camp was destroyed. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum announced a shutdown in the town to mourn the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a fierce encounter between security forces and militants from the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in Manipur's Churachandpur district, four armed cadres were killed, leading to the recovery of weapons and the destruction of a rebel camp, according to a defence statement.

As a gesture of mourning and respect, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) declared a total shutdown in Churachandpur town from 12 noon Thursday until the burial of the deceased is completed. The action underscores the tense atmosphere prevailing in the region.

The operation comes amid rising tensions, allegedly fueled by recent violent acts attributed to the UKNA, including the murder of a village chief. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area, while the ITLF refutes the terrorist label on the UKNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

