CISF Strengthens Security in Jammu & Kashmir
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the current security situation and CISF's role in maintaining it. The meeting highlighted the force's current deployments and future expansion as development projects progress in the region.
- Country:
- India
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to deliberate on the security dynamics in the region, officials revealed. The high-profile meeting took place on Tuesday with top CISF officers, including Additional Director General Sudhir Kumar and Inspector General Navajyoti Gogoi, in attendance.
According to a CISF spokesman, discussions focused on the ongoing deployments and the detailed role of the CISF in safeguarding critical infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor received a briefing on the force's operational readiness to protect vital installations in the Union Territory.
The CISF currently safeguards 12 units, securing significant establishments such as airports and power grids. With development projects rapidly progressing, the CISF's presence is expected to grow. This collaboration with the Union Territory administration aims to enhance security protocols and align them with national priorities, ensuring effective response mechanisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Security Forces Clash with UKNA in Manipur
BJP Criticized for Absence at Chittaranjan Das Tribute
Norwegian Battleground: Electric Bus Control Sparks Technology Security Debate
Security Lapse at Haflong Jail: Former Militant Escapes
Maritime Security Seminar Highlights Regional Cooperation at MISW-25