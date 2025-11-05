Gruesome Crime: Husband Slashes Wife's Nose
In Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a man attacked his wife with a blade over suspicions about her character, severely injuring her. The victim requires plastic surgery. The husband has been arrested and jailed, while the wife is recuperating in a local hospital.
In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a 25-year-old man attacked his wife, allegedly slashing her nose with a shaving blade over suspicions regarding her character, leaving her in need of plastic surgery.
The attack occurred in a village on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by Ranapur police station in-charge Dinesh Rawat. The couple, who had recently returned from working in Gujarat, got into an argument, leading to the violent act.
The husband, who believed his wife, aged 23, was involved with a migrant worker from their workplace, later admitted to the crime. He was arrested and appeared in court. Meanwhile, the severely injured woman is being treated in the district hospital.
