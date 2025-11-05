Left Menu

Gruesome Crime: Husband Slashes Wife's Nose

In Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a man attacked his wife with a blade over suspicions about her character, severely injuring her. The victim requires plastic surgery. The husband has been arrested and jailed, while the wife is recuperating in a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:53 IST
Gruesome Crime: Husband Slashes Wife's Nose
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a 25-year-old man attacked his wife, allegedly slashing her nose with a shaving blade over suspicions regarding her character, leaving her in need of plastic surgery.

The attack occurred in a village on Tuesday evening, as confirmed by Ranapur police station in-charge Dinesh Rawat. The couple, who had recently returned from working in Gujarat, got into an argument, leading to the violent act.

The husband, who believed his wife, aged 23, was involved with a migrant worker from their workplace, later admitted to the crime. He was arrested and appeared in court. Meanwhile, the severely injured woman is being treated in the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starbucks Union Gears Up for Potential Nationwide Strike

Starbucks Union Gears Up for Potential Nationwide Strike

 Global
2
Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Price: Tensions Rise

 India
3
Bahrain's Interior Minister Honored with Prestigious INTERPOL Medal

Bahrain's Interior Minister Honored with Prestigious INTERPOL Medal

 Bahrain
4
Germany's Steel Industry: A Pillar of Prosperity

Germany's Steel Industry: A Pillar of Prosperity

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025