Bombay High Court's New Era: Foundation of Justice Laid

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai laid the foundation stone for the new Bombay High Court complex, emphasizing it as a 'temple of justice.' The upcoming structure aims to embody democratic values rather than extravagance. The project marks a significant milestone in the court's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:33 IST
In a landmark event, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai laid the foundation stone for the new Bombay High Court complex, confident it will stand as a 'temple of justice' and not a 'seven-star hotel.'

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of the structure reflecting democratic values, serving the citizens rather than presenting extravagance. Judges, he noted, are not feudal lords but public servants under the Constitution.

During the event, Maharashtra's top officials expressed their commitment to ensuring the new building will complement the historic architecture while using modern, AI-enabled technology. The project is set to unfold over 50 lakh square feet and is celebrated as a significant step forward for judicial infrastructure.

