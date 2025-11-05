Bombay High Court's New Era: Foundation of Justice Laid

In a landmark event, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai laid the foundation stone for the new Bombay High Court complex, confident it will stand as a 'temple of justice' and not a 'seven-star hotel.'

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of the structure reflecting democratic values, serving the citizens rather than presenting extravagance. Judges, he noted, are not feudal lords but public servants under the Constitution.

During the event, Maharashtra's top officials expressed their commitment to ensuring the new building will complement the historic architecture while using modern, AI-enabled technology. The project is set to unfold over 50 lakh square feet and is celebrated as a significant step forward for judicial infrastructure.