Portugal Balances Defense Needs with Transatlantic Cooperation

Portugal is poised to inject competition into its defense procurement strategy by evaluating both U.S.-made F-35 fighters and European jets as replacements for its aging fleet of F-16 aircraft.

Defense Minister Nuno Melo's recent statements underscore a more amenable stance towards potential U.S. deals than his tentative approach earlier this year, noting former President Trump's unpredictable NATO policy as a concern.

The minister emphasized that competition would drive down prices and maximize benefits through industrial participation and technology transfers, as Portugal seeks to reinforce NATO's European pillar and ensure the best equipment from both sides of the Atlantic.

