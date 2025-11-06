Left Menu

Portugal Balances Defense Needs with Transatlantic Cooperation

Portugal is considering competition between U.S.-made F-35s and European jets to replace its F-16 fleet. Defense Minister Nuno Melo indicated openness to U.S. deals, despite previous hesitations over Trump's NATO stance. Portugal aims for industrial benefits and seeks to enhance NATO's European pillar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:09 IST
Portugal is poised to inject competition into its defense procurement strategy by evaluating both U.S.-made F-35 fighters and European jets as replacements for its aging fleet of F-16 aircraft.

Defense Minister Nuno Melo's recent statements underscore a more amenable stance towards potential U.S. deals than his tentative approach earlier this year, noting former President Trump's unpredictable NATO policy as a concern.

The minister emphasized that competition would drive down prices and maximize benefits through industrial participation and technology transfers, as Portugal seeks to reinforce NATO's European pillar and ensure the best equipment from both sides of the Atlantic.

