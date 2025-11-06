Shockwaves in Chicago: Daycare Raid Sparks Immigration Debate

A raid on a Spanish-language immersion daycare in Chicago by federal immigration agents has sent shockwaves through the local community. The operation, which led to the arrest of teacher Diana Santillana, left parents and children at Rayito de Sol daycare in a state of panic.

Footage from the scene shows agents, lacking clear identification, forcibly removing Santillana as she protested her legal status, saying, 'I have papers.' The raid is part of a broader crackdown on immigration under President Trump's administration, which has similarly affected surrounding areas such as Evanston.

The aggressive enforcement tactics have drawn widespread criticism, echoing past historic protests and leading to public outcry over the treatment of community members and the implications for legal residents and citizens alike.