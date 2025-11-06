Left Menu

Daycare Raid Sparks Fear Amidst Immigration Crackdown in Chicago

A Spanish-language daycare in Chicago's North Side was raided by federal agents, causing panic among parents and staff. A teacher was detained, sparking concerns about the aggressive immigration policies under President Trump. Similar raids in Illinois and Los Angeles highlight a broader pattern of enforcement.

Updated: 06-11-2025 01:36 IST
A federal raid on a Spanish-language immersion daycare in a North Side Chicago neighborhood has left the community in shock. Immigration agents detained a teacher, Diana Santillana, an event that has rattled parents and school staff. Local news footage captured the scene as agents removed Santillana forcefully.

The raid is part of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration crackdown, which has seen numerous raids across Chicago, including at workplaces and residential areas. Law enforcement's aggressive tactics, such as detaining U.S. citizens and people without criminal records, have offended many observers and drawn comparisons to past political unrest.

The implications have sparked debate over ethical law enforcement practices. In a separate incident in Los Angeles, Border Patrol agents were filmed detaining a father in front of his toddler, actions that further alarm immigrant rights advocates. Public concern rises with each controversial enforcement measure under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

