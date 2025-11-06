Ceasefire Tensions: Israel Receives Hostage Remains Amid Fragile Truce
Israel's efforts to recover hostage remains from Gaza continue as tensions fluctuate under a fragile ceasefire. Hamas has returned another body, but finding more remains is challenged by Gaza's devastation. Ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., has allowed some normalcy but tensions linger.
Israel received the remains of a hostage from Gaza on Wednesday, as confirmed by the prime minister's office, following a transfer by Hamas' armed wing to the Red Cross. Israeli forensics will verify the identity of the remains.
The Israeli military reported neutralizing two Palestinians in Gaza, citing a threatening approach towards an Israeli-controlled area. Concurrently, Palestinian health authorities in Gaza stated that Israeli fire claimed the life of a local collecting firewood, though the military denied awareness of such an event.
Despite continued violence, the exchange of remains persists under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire initiated on October 10 amid the ongoing two-year conflict. Hamas has returned all live hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees, pledging to locate and return additional hostage remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
