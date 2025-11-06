Ceasefire Tensions: Israel Receives Hostage Remains Amid Fragile Truce

Israel received the remains of a hostage from Gaza on Wednesday, as confirmed by the prime minister's office, following a transfer by Hamas' armed wing to the Red Cross. Israeli forensics will verify the identity of the remains.

The Israeli military reported neutralizing two Palestinians in Gaza, citing a threatening approach towards an Israeli-controlled area. Concurrently, Palestinian health authorities in Gaza stated that Israeli fire claimed the life of a local collecting firewood, though the military denied awareness of such an event.

Despite continued violence, the exchange of remains persists under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire initiated on October 10 amid the ongoing two-year conflict. Hamas has returned all live hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees, pledging to locate and return additional hostage remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)