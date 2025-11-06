Japan's Largest Union Aims for 6% Wage Hike

Japan's largest industrial union, UA Zensen, announced plans to seek a 6% pay increase in next year's wage negotiations. This target matches the baseline goal set for this year's discussions.

The union encompasses about 2,130 smaller unions and represents 1.9 million workers across multiple sectors such as services, textiles, and distribution.

With its vast membership, UA Zensen stands as Japan's top sector-to-sector union, advocating for improved pay conditions in 2024.