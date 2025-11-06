Japan's Largest Union Aims for 6% Wage Hike
UA Zensen, Japan's largest industrial union, is targeting a 6% pay increase in upcoming wage negotiations, maintaining the same goal set for the current year. The union comprises 2,130 smaller unions, representing 1.9 million workers, across various industries including service, textiles, and distribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:01 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's largest industrial union, UA Zensen, announced plans to seek a 6% pay increase in next year's wage negotiations. This target matches the baseline goal set for this year's discussions.
The union encompasses about 2,130 smaller unions and represents 1.9 million workers across multiple sectors such as services, textiles, and distribution.
With its vast membership, UA Zensen stands as Japan's top sector-to-sector union, advocating for improved pay conditions in 2024.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Services Sector Hits Eight-Month High Despite Tariff Uncertainty
TeamLease Services Reports 12% Growth in Net Profit for Q3 2025
Expanded Support Services Transform Lives of Young People with High Needs
Tata Consultancy Services Expands Partnership with ABB to Drive Digital Transformation
Celebrating Guru Nanak: A Universal Guide on Selfless Service and Unity