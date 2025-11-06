Left Menu

Japan's Largest Union Aims for 6% Wage Hike

UA Zensen, Japan's largest industrial union, is targeting a 6% pay increase in upcoming wage negotiations, maintaining the same goal set for the current year. The union comprises 2,130 smaller unions, representing 1.9 million workers, across various industries including service, textiles, and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:01 IST
Japan's Largest Union Aims for 6% Wage Hike
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's largest industrial union, UA Zensen, announced plans to seek a 6% pay increase in next year's wage negotiations. This target matches the baseline goal set for this year's discussions.

The union encompasses about 2,130 smaller unions and represents 1.9 million workers across multiple sectors such as services, textiles, and distribution.

With its vast membership, UA Zensen stands as Japan's top sector-to-sector union, advocating for improved pay conditions in 2024.

TRENDING

1
Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

 Global
2
SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

 China
3
Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

 India
4
South African Citizens Trapped as Mercenaries in Ukraine

South African Citizens Trapped as Mercenaries in Ukraine

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025