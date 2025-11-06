Left Menu

The Lure of Lucre: South African Mercenaries in Ukraine

South Africa's government is working to retrieve 17 citizens trapped in Ukraine after they were misled into joining mercenary forces. These individuals, aged 20-39, were deceived by fake employment offers. President Ramaphosa has initiated an investigation into their recruitment, highlighting issues of illegal military assistance.

The Lure of Lucre: South African Mercenaries in Ukraine
South Africa is grappling with a concerning situation as 17 of its citizens find themselves entangled in Ukraine's conflict. On Thursday, the government disclosed receiving distress calls from these individuals who were misled into joining mercenary ranks under the guise of lucrative job contracts.

This group, ranging from 20 to 39 years old, is now stranded in the Donbas region, a hotbed of war. President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched an investigation to uncover the recruitment process that led these South Africans into illegal mercenary activities.

The South African law prohibits any form of military assistance to foreign governments without explicit authorization. Previously, the government had warned against circulating misinformation about enticing job offers in Russia after reports surfaced about similar scams, including deceitful drone-making schemes.

