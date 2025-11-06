South African Delegation Keen to Learn Indian Electoral Dynamics

In a recent development, South African parliamentarians have expressed a keen interest in learning about the Indian electoral system, known for its transparency and efficiency, according to the Election Commission of India.

The interest surfaced after Mosotho Moepya, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, made a surprise call to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Moepya extended his best wishes for the Bihar Assembly Polls, a large-scale electoral exercise involving nearly 7.5 crore voters in India.

An EC spokesperson reported that the South African parliamentarians are planning a visit to India to study the electoral framework, intrigued by its reputation as one of the most transparent and efficient systems globally. Meanwhile, South Africa's bicameral parliamentary system comprises the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)