Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Key Arrests Made in Multi-State Operation

A sweeping crackdown on cybercrime led to the arrest of six individuals involved in online fraud across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, according to law enforcement authorities.

In one notable case, Gulpham Ansari from Delhi allegedly extorted a woman by sharing her private videos on fake social media accounts, demanding Rs 3 lakh. Police confiscated several electronic devices and banking materials from him.

Additionally, arrests included a digital arrest scam duo in Faridabad, impersonators scamming victims, and a fake work-from-home scheme in Jaipur, underlining the pervasive threat of cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)