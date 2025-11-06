Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Key Arrests Made in Multi-State Operation
In a coordinated police effort against cybercrime, six suspects were apprehended for various online frauds across four Indian states. Arrests were made for crimes involving extortion, impersonation, and fake work-from-home scams, highlighting the sophisticated methods employed by criminals to trap victims digitally.
A sweeping crackdown on cybercrime led to the arrest of six individuals involved in online fraud across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, according to law enforcement authorities.
In one notable case, Gulpham Ansari from Delhi allegedly extorted a woman by sharing her private videos on fake social media accounts, demanding Rs 3 lakh. Police confiscated several electronic devices and banking materials from him.
Additionally, arrests included a digital arrest scam duo in Faridabad, impersonators scamming victims, and a fake work-from-home scheme in Jaipur, underlining the pervasive threat of cybercrime.
