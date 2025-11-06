Pirates Seize Vessel Off Somalian Coast
A vessel near Eyl, Somalia, was boarded by unauthorised personnel, as reported by the UKMTO. The attackers, in a small craft, fired small arms and RPGs before boarding at coordinates 0205N 05710E.
A vessel off the coast of Eyl, Somalia has been boarded by unauthorised individuals, according to a report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Thursday.
The report detailed how the vessel was approached by a small craft on its stern, which subsequently fired small arms and RPGs towards the vessel.
At coordinates 0205N 05710E, the unauthorised personnel boarded, posing a significant threat to maritime safety in the region.
