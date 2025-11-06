Left Menu

Pirates Seize Vessel Off Somalian Coast

A vessel near Eyl, Somalia, was boarded by unauthorised personnel, as reported by the UKMTO. The attackers, in a small craft, fired small arms and RPGs before boarding at coordinates 0205N 05710E.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:10 IST
Pirates Seize Vessel Off Somalian Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A vessel off the coast of Eyl, Somalia has been boarded by unauthorised individuals, according to a report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Thursday.

The report detailed how the vessel was approached by a small craft on its stern, which subsequently fired small arms and RPGs towards the vessel.

At coordinates 0205N 05710E, the unauthorised personnel boarded, posing a significant threat to maritime safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Completion: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Completion: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

 India
2
Germany's Financial System Under Siege: Stability Threats Mounting

Germany's Financial System Under Siege: Stability Threats Mounting

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trial in Ex-MLA's Passport Forgery Case

Supreme Court Upholds Trial in Ex-MLA's Passport Forgery Case

 India
4
SC Status Inquiry Commission Gets Extension to 2026

SC Status Inquiry Commission Gets Extension to 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025