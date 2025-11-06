Left Menu

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Central Delhi: Suspect Apprehended

A 35-year-old man, Rajendra Gupta, was killed in a hit-and-run in Delhi. Police used CCTV footage to identify the vehicle from Uttar Pradesh and issued a notice to the owner, Harshit Mehta, who confessed to the crime. The vehicle was seized upon his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a 35-year-old man in central Delhi. The victim, identified as Rajendra Gupta from Krishna Nagar, was pronounced dead at LNJP Hospital following the November 2 accident, according to police sources.

Authorities conducted a detailed examination of CCTV footage from several cameras in the vicinity to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Their extensive technical assessment allowed them to identify an Uttar Pradesh-registered car linked to the incident, said a senior police officer.

A notice was served to Harshit Mehta, a 24-year-old from Agra, in line with Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Mehta presented himself at the police station, confessing to his role in the fatal accident. The vehicle involved has since been seized as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

