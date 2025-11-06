Left Menu

Decapitated Body of Woman Found in Noida Drain

A decapitated body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a drain at Noida's Sector 82. The authorities are investigating the circumstances around her death, analyzing nearby CCTV footage, and conducting a post-mortem to establish the cause and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Noida have launched an investigation after discovering the decapitated body of an unidentified woman in a drain in Sector 82.

The gruesome discovery was made under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 Police Station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla stated that efforts to identify the victim are ongoing.

Police have formed a task force to delve into the case and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to gather clues about the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

