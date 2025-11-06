Decapitated Body of Woman Found in Noida Drain
A decapitated body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a drain at Noida's Sector 82. The authorities are investigating the circumstances around her death, analyzing nearby CCTV footage, and conducting a post-mortem to establish the cause and identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Noida have launched an investigation after discovering the decapitated body of an unidentified woman in a drain in Sector 82.
The gruesome discovery was made under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 Police Station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla stated that efforts to identify the victim are ongoing.
Police have formed a task force to delve into the case and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to gather clues about the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- woman
- decapitated
- body
- investigation
- Sector 82
- police
- post-mortem
- CCTV
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Police Protection to Former DUSU President Amid Extortion Threat
Delhi Court Orders Swift Police Protection for Former DUSU President Amid Death Threats
Agra Police's New Drive to Foil Wedding Thieves
Delhi Police Dismantle Mobile Tower Battery Theft Ring
France Intensifies Efforts for EU Investigation into Shein's Illicit Marketplace