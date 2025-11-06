Decapitated Body of Woman Found in Noida Drain

Authorities in Noida have launched an investigation after discovering the decapitated body of an unidentified woman in a drain in Sector 82.

The gruesome discovery was made under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 Police Station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla stated that efforts to identify the victim are ongoing.

Police have formed a task force to delve into the case and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to gather clues about the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.