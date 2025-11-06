EU Condemns Russia's Nuclear Posturing

The European Union has issued an appeal to Russia to desist from nuclear threats, urging global restraint in actions that could provoke a renewed arms race. This plea comes amidst increasing tensions on the global stage.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials to draft plans for conducting a possible nuclear test. This development marks a significant shift in Moscow's stance, as it would be the first such test since 1991.

The potential resurgence of nuclear tests by both Russia and the United States has sparked international concern, with the EU calling for diplomatic measures to avert a dangerous escalation.

