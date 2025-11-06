Belgium Enhances Airspace Security Amid Drone Intrusions

Belgium is taking significant steps to bolster the surveillance of its airspace following numerous drone sightings over its airports and military bases, Defence Minister Theo Francken announced on Thursday.

Both Brussels and Liege airports faced temporary closures on Tuesday evening due to drone activity, redirecting several incoming flights and halting others from departing. Minister Francken emphasized the need for enhanced observation capabilities after a security council meeting addressing these drone incidents. A national air security centre is set to be operational by January 1. In the interim, Francken indicated a readiness to neutralize detected drones using methods such as jamming. The acquisition of counter-drone technology will be discussed further on Friday.

The recent surge in drone sightings and airspace incursions has put NATO countries on high alert, with similar events occurring at airports in Copenhagen, Munich, and the Baltic region. In September, Poland reported the entry of approximately 20 Russian drones into its airspace. Questions regarding potential Russian involvement in the Belgian incidents were met with no comment by Minister Francken. Additionally, Belgian authorities continue to investigate drone occurrences at military bases over the past week.

(With inputs from agencies.)