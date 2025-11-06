Left Menu

Security on High Alert: Ensuring Smooth Polling Amid Bihar Elections

Uttar Pradesh has taken robust measures to ensure smooth polling during Bihar's Assembly elections by deploying over 600 police personnel and 40 PAC companies along the border. The initiative includes setting up 94 checkpoints and a special drive against smuggling to maintain peace and order.

Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its security efforts by deploying over 600 police officers and 40 units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to maintain peace during the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. The strategic deployment aims to ensure smooth polling across the border regions.

Official reports indicate a comprehensive arrangement comprising 188 Sub-Inspectors, 187 Head Constables, and 227 Constables. The security setup is further bolstered by 40 PAC units, advanced surveillance, and 94 checkpoints, including 45 with CCTV monitoring, along the UP-Bihar border.

The border, spanning seven districts such as Deoria and Ballia, will see heightened security during the first polling phase on November 6 and the second on November 11. Authorities emphasize a crackdown on liquor and narcotics smuggling, with stringent measures to keep the borders sealed until the elections conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

