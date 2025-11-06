Supreme Court Decision Could Trigger Tariff Refunds
Some plaintiffs could receive refunds if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump's tariffs. The Treasury Department would manage the payment schedules. The ruling involves Trump's use of a law designed for national emergencies to tax imported goods.
If the U.S. Supreme Court rules against President Trump's tariffs, certain plaintiffs might receive refunds. However, the logistics of any potential refunds would fall to the Treasury Department, as stated by the nation's top trade official.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted on Fox Business Network that specific plaintiffs could benefit if the court finds Trump's use of emergency powers to levy tariffs on imports improper.
The full implications of the court's decision remain to be mapped out, including any payment schedule or rights involving the involved parties and the Treasury.
