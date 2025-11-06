Rajesh Agrawal Appointed as Maharashtra's Innovator

Rajesh Agrawal, a seasoned bureaucrat, was appointed as Maharashtra's additional chief secretary for innovative administration and good governance after returning from a decade-long Central deputation.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who is the senior-most bureaucrat in the state, is positioned to succeed Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, whose extended tenure concludes this month.

Nevertheless, sources indicate that Rajesh Kumar might secure another extension, influenced by the election code of conduct currently in place for local body polls.

