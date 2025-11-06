Left Menu

Rajesh Agrawal Appointed as Maharashtra's Innovator

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Agrawal has been appointed as Maharashtra's additional chief secretary for innovative administration and good governance after returning from a decade-long Central deputation. He is the senior-most bureaucrat in the state, poised to succeed Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, who might receive another extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:44 IST
Rajesh Agrawal Appointed as Maharashtra's Innovator
Rajesh Agrawal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Agrawal, a seasoned bureaucrat, was appointed as Maharashtra's additional chief secretary for innovative administration and good governance after returning from a decade-long Central deputation.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who is the senior-most bureaucrat in the state, is positioned to succeed Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, whose extended tenure concludes this month.

Nevertheless, sources indicate that Rajesh Kumar might secure another extension, influenced by the election code of conduct currently in place for local body polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Transatlantic Race

French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse

Cyber Crime Alert: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Takes a Stand Against Online Abu...

 India
3
Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

Empowering Ladakh: Strengthening MSMEs and Women's Self-Help Groups

 India
4
Gabriel Bortoleto: Brazil's Next Formula One Hope

Gabriel Bortoleto: Brazil's Next Formula One Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025