Complex Negotiations Amid Gaza Truce: Rafah's Impasse

Negotiations are underway to resolve a standoff with Hamas fighters in Rafah, Gaza, requiring them to surrender arms for safe passage. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, tensions flared with recent violence. The proposal aims to maintain the truce and advance Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:51 IST
Hamas fighters in Gaza's Rafah are at the center of negotiations, aiming to resolve a standoff that threatens the fragile ceasefire. Under a proposal, the militants would surrender their weapons in exchange for safe passage elsewhere in the enclave, as Egyptian mediators try to maintain peace.

Following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire effective since October 10, Rafah has witnessed violence, with attacks on Israeli forces sparking retaliation and significant casualties. Egyptian mediators suggest the militants should hand over arms and tunnel details to Egyptian authorities to prevent future tensions and safeguard the truce.

The ceasefire marks a step in President Donald Trump's plan to halt the ongoing war in Gaza, which envisions Hamas disarming for Gaza's governance to transition under international oversight. Despite recent hostilities, the negotiations could pave the way for further peace-building efforts in the region.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

