Justice Served: Mother Awarded Compensation in Tragic Truck Accident Case

A Delhi tribunal granted Rs 12.45 lakh in compensation to the mother of a man killed in a 2019 truck accident. The ruling found the driver responsible due to rash negligence. The insurer, TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd, was ordered to pay the amount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:56 IST
Justice Served: Mother Awarded Compensation in Tragic Truck Accident Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted a compensation of Rs 12.45 lakh to the mother of a 24-year-old man who suffered a fatal accident in 2019. The young man was tragically run over by a truck near a metro station in Delhi.

The tribunal, in its order dated November 3, concluded that the deceased's mother successfully demonstrated that reckless driving by the truck's driver caused the fatal incident. Presiding officer Shelly Arora handled the case, filed by the mother of Mohammad Raees, who met his end while walking near the Govindpri Metro station on February 19, 2019.

Crucially, the tribunal highlighted evidence, including a truck with a broken windshield and the absence of the driver post-accident, supporting the claim of negligent driving. The Mechanical Inspection Report endorsed this with evidence of fresh accidental damages. Consequently, the tribunal ordered the insurer, TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd, to pay the compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

