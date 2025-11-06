Left Menu

Deserted Auction: Dawood Ibrahim's Legacy Remains Unsold

Four land parcels owned by Dawood Ibrahim's mother, located in Maharashtra, failed to attract buyers during a government auction. Despite several attempts to sell under SAFEMA, interest remains absent. Previously a buyer offered Rs 2 crore but failed to finalize the deal, leading to blacklisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:25 IST
Four properties owned by the family of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim remain unsold after a recent government auction failed to draw interest, an official has revealed. Valued collectively at approximately Rs 20 lakh, these lands were subject to the auction process under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

This marks the fifth attempt by SAFEMA to liquidate the assets located in Khed, Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. The parcels had base values ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 9.41 lakh. Despite the November 4 auction date, no bids were received, the official confirmed.

A prior auction did see an individual express interest, offering Rs 2 crore for a plot valued at Rs 15,000, but the transaction was never completed, resulting in the individual's blacklisting. The government plans to organize another auction soon in hopes of finally selling these contentious properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

