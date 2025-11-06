Forging Alliances: British-Pakistani Military Collaboration

In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, British Army Chief General Charles Roland Vincent Walker and his Pakistani counterpart, General Asim Munir, explored avenues to fortify bilateral defense cooperation.

Held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the discussions encompassed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and strategies to enhance bilateral defense efforts, as reported by the Pakistan Army.

Both military leaders underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration to ensure regional peace and stability. General Walker lauded Pakistan's contributions in combating terrorism and promoting regional peace. He was received with a ceremonial guard of honor and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada upon arrival.

