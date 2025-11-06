Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unveiled in Telangana: Manager Caught Red-Handed

A district manager in Telangana's Civil Supplies office was caught accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe to allow the transport of PDS rice without quality checks. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case, which also implicated a technical assistant in the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident of corruption, a district manager at the Civil Supplies Office in Telangana was apprehended for soliciting a bribe of Rs 75,000. The arrest unfolded on Thursday after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap based on a complaint.

According to the ACB, the accused officer demanded the bribe to permit the transportation of three lorries loaded with PDS rice to the Civil Supplies godown without the mandatory quality check. This malfeasance was aimed at benefiting a local rice miller.

The investigation also points to the involvement of a technical assistant, who initially demanded the bribe on behalf of the officer. The case remains under thorough investigation by the ACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

