War Crimes Charges Against Uganda's Elusive Warlord Kony Confirmed

The International Criminal Court has confirmed charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army, in absentia. Kony faces 39 counts, including murder and using child soldiers. Judges allowed charges to proceed, dismissing defense requests for a stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:21 IST
The International Criminal Court has confirmed in absentia war crimes and crimes against humanity charges against Uganda's infamous warlord, Joseph Kony. As the leader of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army, Kony is levied with 39 counts, comprising severe offenses such as murder, deployment of child soldiers, and sexual slavery, alleged to have transpired between 2002 and 2005.

Despite an arrest warrant being in effect since 2005, Kony remains the ICC's longest-evading fugitive. Judges dismissed an appeal to delay the proceeding by attorneys representing Kony and mandated formal charges on all counts proposed by the prosecutors.

Judge's commentary highlighted that the prosecution has established substantial grounds, implicating Kony's orders for attacks on civilian territories which included mistreatments and abductions of children and women, reinforcing the charges linked directly to Kony's actions against his victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

