Hoodie Clue Unveils DJB Engineer's Murder Mystery
A crucial CCTV clue featuring a man in a hoodie helped Delhi Police unravel the murder of DJB engineer Suresh Kumar Rathi. The suspect, Bunty, was apprehended following a sustained operation, with all stolen items recovered. The investigation revealed the murder was premeditated with robbery as the motive.
A pivotal clue in the form of CCTV footage, showing a man in a hoodie, played a significant role in helping Delhi Police solve the murder case of DJB engineer Suresh Kumar Rathi. The victim was discovered in his Rohini flat after his family reported his unresponsiveness.
Authorities quickly mobilized more than 200 personnel to investigate the crime scene and scrutinize over 200 CCTV clips from the area. The footage led to identifying Bunty, a known criminal, as the primary suspect. Bunty was captured avoiding detection and maintaining contact with his family regarding police movements.
Police revealed that Bunty had planned the robbery and murder of Rathi after gaining his trust. Evidence of the crime, including jewelry, cash, and the murder weapon concealed in a hoodie, was recovered. Bunty confessed, and further investigations are ongoing to determine potential accomplices.
