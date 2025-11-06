Massive Drug Bust at IGI Airport: Man Arrested with Rs 10 Crore in Narcotics

In a major operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, authorities arrested a man for smuggling narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore, officials reported on Thursday.

The man, arriving from Phuket, Thailand, was intercepted and his belongings were thoroughly examined. The search uncovered a dark grey trolley bag containing 30 transparent polythene pouches filled with green narcotic substances, believed to be marijuana.

The net weight of the seized substance amounts to 10,357 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 10.357 crore, according to a statement released by Delhi customs. The accused has been apprehended, and the narcotics were confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)