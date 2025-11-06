Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust at IGI Airport: Man Arrested with Rs 10 Crore in Narcotics

A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 10 crore. Arriving from Phuket, he was caught with 30 pouches of green narcotic substance suspected to be marijuana. Officials issued a statement confirming the seizure and arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, authorities arrested a man for smuggling narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore, officials reported on Thursday.

The man, arriving from Phuket, Thailand, was intercepted and his belongings were thoroughly examined. The search uncovered a dark grey trolley bag containing 30 transparent polythene pouches filled with green narcotic substances, believed to be marijuana.

The net weight of the seized substance amounts to 10,357 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 10.357 crore, according to a statement released by Delhi customs. The accused has been apprehended, and the narcotics were confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

