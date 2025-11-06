Political Turmoil in Maharashtra over Rs 300-Crore Pune Land Deal

A Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, has sparked a political controversy, prompting a high-level investigation by the government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the issue as 'prima facie serious' and sought information from relevant departments. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar denied any involvement in the deal.

The opposition has demanded a judicial inquiry, while a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three individuals. The land, believed to be government-owned, was allegedly sold for Rs 300 crore with no stamp duty paid.

(With inputs from agencies.)