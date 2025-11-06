Dramatic Police Encounter with Escaped Shooting Suspect

In a dramatic turn of events, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala, a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old JEE aspirant, was involved in a shootout with police as he attempted to escape custody. The suspect had been arrested on Wednesday following the Monday evening attack on Kanishka, a Class 12 student, as she returned from the library. She sustained injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is currently receiving medical attention.

Authorities had transported Mangala to Kabulpur village to recover illegal firearms he allegedly concealed. Upon arrival, he managed to retrieve a weapon hidden among stones and opened fire on officers before attempting to flee. Despite commands to cease, Mangala continued firing, prompting officers to respond with gunfire, injuring him in the leg. He was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to ACP crime Varun Dahiya.

Police retrieved an illegal firearm with four cartridges from the scene. An investigation is ongoing, aiming to uncover more details about the suspect's activities and any additional accomplices. Charges have been filed, with further updates expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)