Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter with Escaped Shooting Suspect

Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala, accused of shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant, was injured during a police encounter as he attempted to escape. Arrested earlier, Mangala tried to retrieve a hidden weapon, engaged in a shootout, and was subsequently shot in the leg by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:43 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter with Escaped Shooting Suspect
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala, a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old JEE aspirant, was involved in a shootout with police as he attempted to escape custody. The suspect had been arrested on Wednesday following the Monday evening attack on Kanishka, a Class 12 student, as she returned from the library. She sustained injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is currently receiving medical attention.

Authorities had transported Mangala to Kabulpur village to recover illegal firearms he allegedly concealed. Upon arrival, he managed to retrieve a weapon hidden among stones and opened fire on officers before attempting to flee. Despite commands to cease, Mangala continued firing, prompting officers to respond with gunfire, injuring him in the leg. He was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to ACP crime Varun Dahiya.

Police retrieved an illegal firearm with four cartridges from the scene. An investigation is ongoing, aiming to uncover more details about the suspect's activities and any additional accomplices. Charges have been filed, with further updates expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

 India
3
Trump Weighs Options Amid Supreme Court Tariff Decision

Trump Weighs Options Amid Supreme Court Tariff Decision

 United States
4
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025