Left Menu

Freedom for Jeanine Anez: Bolivia's Former Interim President Released

Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's former interim president, was released from prison after Bolivia's Supreme Court of Justice annulled her 10-year sentence. She had been in custody due to her involvement in the 2019 events that led to Evo Morales' resignation. Anez has consistently maintained her innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:18 IST
Freedom for Jeanine Anez: Bolivia's Former Interim President Released

Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Anez, walked free from prison on Thursday after the Supreme Court of Justice revoked her 10-year sentence. The decision marks a significant moment in Bolivia's political landscape, coming just days before the inauguration of President-elect Rodrigo Paz.

Anez, who has been the centerpiece of a controversial political chapter in Bolivia, greeted her supporters with smiles and a Bolivian flag outside the Miraflores women's prison in La Paz. Her release follows a prolonged legal battle after assuming the presidency during the tumultuous aftermath of the 2019 protests that saw President Evo Morales resign.

The Supreme Court ruling acknowledged the necessity of Anez's actions for maintaining Bolivia's constitutional continuity, effectively dismissing allegations of a coup against Morales. This development coincides with the rise of Rodrigo Paz, marking the end of Morales' Movement Toward Socialism's dominance in Bolivian politics.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global
2
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
3
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global
4
Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025