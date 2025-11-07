Freedom for Jeanine Anez: Bolivia's Former Interim President Released
Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's former interim president, was released from prison after Bolivia's Supreme Court of Justice annulled her 10-year sentence. She had been in custody due to her involvement in the 2019 events that led to Evo Morales' resignation. Anez has consistently maintained her innocence.
Bolivia's former interim president, Jeanine Anez, walked free from prison on Thursday after the Supreme Court of Justice revoked her 10-year sentence. The decision marks a significant moment in Bolivia's political landscape, coming just days before the inauguration of President-elect Rodrigo Paz.
Anez, who has been the centerpiece of a controversial political chapter in Bolivia, greeted her supporters with smiles and a Bolivian flag outside the Miraflores women's prison in La Paz. Her release follows a prolonged legal battle after assuming the presidency during the tumultuous aftermath of the 2019 protests that saw President Evo Morales resign.
The Supreme Court ruling acknowledged the necessity of Anez's actions for maintaining Bolivia's constitutional continuity, effectively dismissing allegations of a coup against Morales. This development coincides with the rise of Rodrigo Paz, marking the end of Morales' Movement Toward Socialism's dominance in Bolivian politics.
