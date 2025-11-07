Kazakhstan Set to Join Abraham Accords: A Strategic Move in Central Asia
Kazakhstan is negotiating to join the Abraham Accords, which normalize relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations. This move aligns with Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and is largely symbolic due to existing diplomatic ties with Israel. Announcement expected during Kazakh President's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kazakhstan is on the verge of joining the Abraham Accords, a significant diplomatic agreement that has established normalized relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries. While Kazakhstan already maintains full diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, this step is considered largely symbolic.
A statement from the Kazakh government confirmed the developments, citing that their anticipated accession reflects a natural extension of their foreign policy objectives, focusing on dialogue, mutual respect, and regional stability. The announcement is anticipated during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the White House for a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The move comes as part of efforts to revitalize the Abraham Accords, following a pause during the Gaza conflict. Trump, who first brokered the agreements during his presidency, has expressed optimism in expanding the initiative. Attention is also on whether regional powers like Saudi Arabia will eventually join, with ongoing geopolitical considerations in play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
