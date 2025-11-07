Boeing Escapes Prosecution: The Justice Decision Stirs Controversy

A United States judge has dismissed a criminal case against aerospace giant Boeing, despite harsh criticism of the Justice Department's handling of the matter. The case centers on two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX planes, which resulted in the tragic loss of 346 lives.

Judge Reed O'Connor expressed reservations over the decision to dismiss the charges, questioning whether it truly served public interest. While the plane manufacturer reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice, O'Connor noted that Boeing's actions may constitute one of the deadliest corporate crimes in U.S. history.

Despite criticisms, the Justice Department argued that the agreement provides a solution for victims' families and mandates Boeing to make immediate safety improvements. Debates continue about accountability and the necessity of further oversight for the aviation giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)