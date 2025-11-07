Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid U.S. Diplomacy Overtures

North Korea escalated tensions on Friday with the launch of a ballistic missile aimed towards the sea off its east coast. This action follows a series of missile tests in the past two weeks and comes immediately after U.S. President Donald Trump extended an invitation for renewed talks with Pyongyang.

South Korea's military reported that the missile was launched from North Korea's northwest region near the Chinese border, targeting the eastern sea. The Japanese government confirmed the launch, noting that the missile likely did not enter Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reassured that no damage was reported. Meanwhile, Trump, who recently visited South Korea, expressed his willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, yet no meeting has materialized. Despite Trump's overtures and fond memories expressed by Kim, North Korea accuses the U.S. of antagonism due to sanctions. Tensions remain high as North Korea continues missile tests, this time including apparent hypersonic and cruise missiles.