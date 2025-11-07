Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has accused Maharashtra's revenue and police departments of shielding Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, from legal action in a controversial Pune land deal case. The Rs 300-crore transaction has sparked a political row with an ongoing high-level investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:44 IST
A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra over a Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving Parth Pawar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Friday accused the state's revenue and police departments of attempting to shield Pawar from legal repercussions.

The contentious deal involves a plot of 40 acres of 'Mahar Vatan' land in Pune, which was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP. The transaction has already led to the suspension of a sub-registrar and the registration of an FIR against three individuals. A major point of contention is the alleged stamp duty exemption granted and Parth Pawar's signature appearing on related documents.

The controversy has taken on a political dimension, with accusations of misconduct against Ajit Pawar. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has also claimed the Deputy Chief Minister is favoring his son's business interests, adding further fuel to an already raging political fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

