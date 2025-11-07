Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Jakarta School Mosque

An explosion in a mosque located within a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, has left several people injured. The cause of the explosion remains unknown as police and local authorities provide no immediate comment. Footages show a special police unit and ambulances on-site, with no significant damage to the mosque.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion inside a mosque at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia's bustling capital, led to multiple injuries on Friday, according to local media reports.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Footage showed a special police unit present at the school. Reports indicated several injuries with victims taken to hospital, though exact numbers couldn't be verified.

Requests for comments from Jakarta police, mayor's office, district, and national police went unanswered. News outlets KompasTV and MetroTV showed police cordoning off the school with ambulances on alert. Despite the incident, images revealed no extensive damage to the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

