Russian Forces Gain Control of Uspenivka Village
Russian forces have claimed control over the village of Uspenivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. The announcement was made by the Russian Defence Ministry. However, this report has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that its troops have successfully taken over Uspenivka, a village strategically positioned in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
The statement highlights a potentially significant advancement for Russian forces in the area.
However, the report remains unverified as Reuters could not independently confirm the situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
