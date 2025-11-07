Left Menu

Russian Forces Gain Control of Uspenivka Village

Russian forces have claimed control over the village of Uspenivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. The announcement was made by the Russian Defence Ministry. However, this report has not been independently verified by Reuters.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that its troops have successfully taken over Uspenivka, a village strategically positioned in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The statement highlights a potentially significant advancement for Russian forces in the area.

However, the report remains unverified as Reuters could not independently confirm the situation on the ground.

