Mystery Blasts Rock Jakarta Mosque, Injuring Dozens
Explosions at a mosque within a high school in Jakarta, Indonesia, injured 54 people, mostly students, during Friday prayers. The cause is unknown, but toy guns were found near the scene. Police caution against jumping to conclusions as investigations continue.
Multiple explosions rocked a mosque at a high school during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, leaving at least 54 people injured, police reported.
Eye-witnesses told local stations they heard loud blasts at noon as the sermon started at the mosque located at SMA 27, a state high school within Jakarta's navy compound. A wave of panic ensued as gray smoke enveloped the mosque.
The Jakarta Police Chief revealed injuries ranged from minor to severe, primarily due to glass shards. While the cause remains unknown, toy guns were discovered near the mosque's loudspeaker. Police are urging patience until the investigation determines the cause.
