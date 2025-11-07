Left Menu

Mystery Blasts Rock Jakarta Mosque, Injuring Dozens

Explosions at a mosque within a high school in Jakarta, Indonesia, injured 54 people, mostly students, during Friday prayers. The cause is unknown, but toy guns were found near the scene. Police caution against jumping to conclusions as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:14 IST
Mystery Blasts Rock Jakarta Mosque, Injuring Dozens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Multiple explosions rocked a mosque at a high school during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, leaving at least 54 people injured, police reported.

Eye-witnesses told local stations they heard loud blasts at noon as the sermon started at the mosque located at SMA 27, a state high school within Jakarta's navy compound. A wave of panic ensued as gray smoke enveloped the mosque.

The Jakarta Police Chief revealed injuries ranged from minor to severe, primarily due to glass shards. While the cause remains unknown, toy guns were discovered near the mosque's loudspeaker. Police are urging patience until the investigation determines the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly polls: Narendra Modi at Bhabhua rally.

I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assemb...

 India
2
Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

 Global
3
Desco Infratech Limited: Paving the Way for Strong H2 Growth

Desco Infratech Limited: Paving the Way for Strong H2 Growth

 India
4
Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025