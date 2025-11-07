Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

A mosque in Jakarta was the site of an unsettling explosion during Friday prayers, leading to numerous injuries, police reported. The incident prompted a swift response from local authorities who began an immediate investigation.

Jakarta city police chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that 54 individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries, ranging from minor to serious burns, following the explosion at the Kelapa Gading area mosque, which is situated within a school complex. Efforts to determine the cause are underway as officials set up a secured perimeter around the site.

Reports from KompasTV depicted the mosque, notably free of exterior damage, encircled by police tape with shoes lined up outside. Deputy Chief Security Minister Lodewijk Freidrich mentioned two blasts occurred. Enhanced security was visible with black-clad officers guarding the premises, amid concerns yet no confirmed cause for the explosion.