Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

An explosion at a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers injured dozens, prompting an investigation. The blast occurred at a mosque within a school complex in the Kelapa Gading area. The cause remained undetermined, and authorities were assessing the situation as security measures were heightened.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mosque in Jakarta was the site of an unsettling explosion during Friday prayers, leading to numerous injuries, police reported. The incident prompted a swift response from local authorities who began an immediate investigation.

Jakarta city police chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that 54 individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries, ranging from minor to serious burns, following the explosion at the Kelapa Gading area mosque, which is situated within a school complex. Efforts to determine the cause are underway as officials set up a secured perimeter around the site.

Reports from KompasTV depicted the mosque, notably free of exterior damage, encircled by police tape with shoes lined up outside. Deputy Chief Security Minister Lodewijk Freidrich mentioned two blasts occurred. Enhanced security was visible with black-clad officers guarding the premises, amid concerns yet no confirmed cause for the explosion.

