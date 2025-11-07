EU's Post-War Strategy: Military Trainers in Ukraine for Future Security

The European Union is preparing to send military trainers into Ukraine post-conflict to bolster Ukrainian forces as part of Western security guarantees, according to General Sean Clancy, the EU's top military adviser.

General Clancy emphasized that while the United States will continue to be an essential security partner, Europe is shifting towards greater self-reliance in defense, with plans to ready itself by 2030. Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, this strategy is part of a broader EU defense push.

Though the war persists, discussions on post-war strategies include potentially deploying parts of the EU Military Assistance Mission into Ukraine, pending EU member state approval. This initiative reflects growing European responsibility in maintaining regional security alongside NATO.