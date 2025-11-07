Left Menu

EU's Post-War Strategy: Military Trainers in Ukraine for Future Security

The European Union plans to deploy military trainers to Ukraine after the war, as part of a strategy to strengthen Ukrainian forces and ensure security guarantees. This move aligns with Europe's increasing self-reliance in defense, though the U.S. will remain a crucial security partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:34 IST
The European Union is preparing to send military trainers into Ukraine post-conflict to bolster Ukrainian forces as part of Western security guarantees, according to General Sean Clancy, the EU's top military adviser.

General Clancy emphasized that while the United States will continue to be an essential security partner, Europe is shifting towards greater self-reliance in defense, with plans to ready itself by 2030. Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, this strategy is part of a broader EU defense push.

Though the war persists, discussions on post-war strategies include potentially deploying parts of the EU Military Assistance Mission into Ukraine, pending EU member state approval. This initiative reflects growing European responsibility in maintaining regional security alongside NATO.

