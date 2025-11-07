Left Menu

Defensive Moves: Balancing Security and Ecology in the Himalayas

The National Board for Wild Life has greenlit 13 new defence projects, many in Ladakh's protected areas and one in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects include outposts, headquarters, and storage facilities, all with strict ecological safeguards to protect sensitive Himalayan ecosystems.

Updated: 07-11-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The National Board for Wild Life has approved 13 defence and paramilitary projects, mostly situated in high-altitude protected zones of Ladakh and one in Arunachal Pradesh. The projects, proposed by the Ministry of Defence, include new outposts and infrastructure developments.

With stringent environmental guidelines, the committee greenlit these initiatives to protect the delicate ecosystems of the Himalayas. Among the projects, a permanent bridge in the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary has been approved, with measures for minimal environmental impact.

In Ladakh, the committee approved multiple projects within the Changthang Cold Desert and Karakoram Sanctuary, including strategic storage and training facilities. Ecologist R Sukumar emphasized the strategic placement of infrastructure away from vulnerable natural zones, ensuring infrastructure development aligns with ecological preservation efforts.

