Defensive Moves: Balancing Security and Ecology in the Himalayas

The National Board for Wild Life has approved 13 defence and paramilitary projects, mostly situated in high-altitude protected zones of Ladakh and one in Arunachal Pradesh. The projects, proposed by the Ministry of Defence, include new outposts and infrastructure developments.

With stringent environmental guidelines, the committee greenlit these initiatives to protect the delicate ecosystems of the Himalayas. Among the projects, a permanent bridge in the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary has been approved, with measures for minimal environmental impact.

In Ladakh, the committee approved multiple projects within the Changthang Cold Desert and Karakoram Sanctuary, including strategic storage and training facilities. Ecologist R Sukumar emphasized the strategic placement of infrastructure away from vulnerable natural zones, ensuring infrastructure development aligns with ecological preservation efforts.

