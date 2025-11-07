Left Menu

Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Multiple explosions occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, injuring at least 55 people. The majority of the injured were students. The police have launched an investigation and are urging the public to avoid premature assumptions about the cause of the blasts.

  • Indonesia

In a shocking incident, multiple explosions rattled a mosque located within a high school compound during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, injuring at least 55 people, primarily students.

Authorities are investigating the blasts that took place inside and outside the mosque in northern Jakarta's Kelapa Gading neighborhood, urging the public not to jump to conclusions about potential terror motives.

As officers comb the scene for evidence, many injured victims, suffering from burns and glass shard wounds, remain hospitalized while traumatized relatives await information.

