Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

In a shocking incident, multiple explosions rattled a mosque located within a high school compound during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, injuring at least 55 people, primarily students.

Authorities are investigating the blasts that took place inside and outside the mosque in northern Jakarta's Kelapa Gading neighborhood, urging the public not to jump to conclusions about potential terror motives.

As officers comb the scene for evidence, many injured victims, suffering from burns and glass shard wounds, remain hospitalized while traumatized relatives await information.