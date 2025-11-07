Fruit Seller by Day, Heist Mastermind by Night: The Capture of the Mamu Gang Leader

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended Kamrul alias Mamu, the notorious ringleader of the infamous 'Mamu Gang'. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in solving multiple high-profile bank burglaries in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Kamrul, who masqueraded as a humble fruit seller by day, was the brains behind meticulously planned heists. He and his gang employed clever disguises, scouting bank premises during business hours and identifying security loopholes. By night, they executed precision strikes, evading detection through role-based disguises.

With over a decade-long criminal history across various states, Kamrul's capture underscores the critical need for enhanced inter-state collaboration in combating organised crime. Further investigations are ongoing to trace other gang members and recover stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)