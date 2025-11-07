Ukraine Ups Assaults in East to Relieve Pressure on Pokrovsk
Ukraine's forces are escalating attacks on Russian troops near Dobropillia to alleviate the strain on Pokrovsk. General Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the focus on securing logistics and expelling Russian forces from urban environments.
In a strategic move to alleviate pressure on the embattled hub of Pokrovsk, Ukraine's top military general announced intensified assaults on Russian forces around the eastern town of Dobropillia.
General Oleksandr Syrskyi conveyed in a statement that the Ukrainian military is chiefly concentrating efforts on stabilizing logistical supply routes essential for sustained operations.
Additionally, Syrskyi highlighted ongoing initiatives to expel Russian troops entrenched in urban areas, marking a vital push in Ukraine's broader military strategy.
