Struggle for Identity: The Fight for Voting Rights in Sonagachi

In the heart of Kolkata's sprawling Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest red-light districts, sex workers are grappling with a significant challenge—lack of documentation to participate in the State's electoral roll update.

With thousands of residents disconnected from their families for decades, procuring necessary identification documents has become an uphill battle. Many newcomers to the area find themselves absent from the voter list altogether, raising concerns about their disenfranchisement.

Seeking a solution, local organizations, including the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, are moving towards petitioning the Election Commission. Meanwhile, community engagements commence to gather insights from the sex workers, highlighting the urgency of this civic inclusion pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)