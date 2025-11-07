Pakistan's Defence Revamp: Introducing the Commander of Defence Forces

Pakistan is set to create a new military role, the Commander of Defence Forces (CDF), as part of broad defence reforms to better coordinate its military services, according to reports on Friday.

The proposal for the CDF comes alongside plans to amend Article 243, which governs military command, following recent military confrontations with India.

Political consultations and support, notably from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are underway to facilitate these changes, aiming to modernize Pakistan's armed forces strategy and command structure.