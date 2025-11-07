Pakistan's Defence Revamp: Introducing the Commander of Defence Forces
Pakistan plans to establish a new position, the Commander of Defence Forces (CDF), as part of defence reforms aimed at enhancing coordination among military branches. This change follows lessons from recent conflicts and will involve amending Article 243 of the Constitution. The move sees backing from political figures like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Pakistan is set to create a new military role, the Commander of Defence Forces (CDF), as part of broad defence reforms to better coordinate its military services, according to reports on Friday.
The proposal for the CDF comes alongside plans to amend Article 243, which governs military command, following recent military confrontations with India.
Political consultations and support, notably from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, are underway to facilitate these changes, aiming to modernize Pakistan's armed forces strategy and command structure.
